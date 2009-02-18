Sales, photography, Jayson Home & Bargains The Chicago design community is buzzing about this weekend’s warehouse sale at Jayson Home & Garden, and judging from some preview items and installation shots I’ve seen, rightly so. A $3,000 sofa for $899? A chunky bluestone end table for $399, down from $1,195? 2,000 square feet of accessories and furniture, all marked 50 to 80 percent off? See you there. They’ve always had good sales in the basement at the Clybourn Avenue shop, but this is the first big warehouse event off-site. To make the deals even more enticing, Jayson’s throwing in free delivery, and will send someone over to rub your feet and pour you a Diet Coke as you relax in your new chair. (Not really on the majordomo action, just seeing if you’re paying attention.) The shindig starts on Friday and runs through Sunday, at 1740 W. Webster (corner of Webster and Elston).



Art Scoop in the West Loop The 835 West Washington building is hosting some pretty high-profile panel discussions on the current art market this Saturday, and the 1:00 p.m. group looks especially interesting for anyone looking to build or maintain a personal art collection. The talk takes place at the McCormick Gallery, and participants include Paul Gray (who runs the Richard Gray Gallery), Steven Berkowitz (collector, MCA Trustee, and founder of the Marwen Arts Foundation), and Richard Wright (of the Wright auction house and gallery). No charge for the talks, but RSVP to Jen Leutner at jen@kavigupta.com, 312-432-0708. While you’re in the area, with your freshly imprinted collector’s savvy, preview the photo-focused art sale at Leslie Hindman that’s going down on Sunday, Feb. 22. The auction house hasn’t had a photography sale since reopening in 2003, and for this event they’re offering works estimated between $200 and $30K, including shots by Warhol, Leibovitz, and Skrebneski, and this 2008 Albert Watson composite of Kate Moss (est. $7,000 to $9,000). If that’s a little too Bright Lights Big City for your taste, there’s also a fine selection of modernist lensmen like Brassai, Weegee, Stieglitz, and Ansel Adams.

Fixture Sale Since 2003, this charmingly eclectic home and accessories store has been, well, a fixture on Chicago’s independent shopping scene. Fixture’s friendly Roscoe Village staff, emphasis on local artists and designers, and sophisticated offerings make it a go-to boutique for gifts and personal indulgences, and through February they’re sweetening the pot with $10 off any sale over $50, $20 off $100 or more, and $40 off $200-plus purchases. In addition to jewelry and purses, homies home in on Mariposa pewter serving pieces, stationery, TAG decorative items, Archipelago candles, and Umbra frames.

This Little Piggy Got Marked Down If you squealed when you saw our feature on porcine design in the Nov/Dec issue, you’ll be happy to know that DWR currently has these little Walter Bosse figures on sale for $56—20 percent off the regular price. Bosse (1904-1979) was an important Viennese designer who worked with Josef Hoffmann in the Wiener Werkstätte group, and DWR reissued his whole collection of critters, including hedgehogs, bunnies, owls, and hippos. In addition to Bosse’s brass menagerie, the store has a stacked sale rack of other accessories and furniture, for in-store or online browsing.

Royal Rugs When Barack and Joe were sworn into office last month, perhaps you noticed that sweeping expanse of red and blue carpet that swept down the steps of the Capitol. If you weren’t too distracted by Aretha’s hat, that is. The rug was custom made by Bentley Prince Street, a California company that also has a showroom here at the Mart. In case you want to re-create the occasion for an inauguration theme bar mitzvah or graduation party, the pattern is Kings Road and it’s available (through the trade) in 18-inch tiles or 12 ½-foot broadloom.

Heme en Haar Closets Designer John Robert Wiltgen sent this wacky Dutch Heineken commercial he found—check it out. We’ve featured John’s work in the magazine a number of times, most recently with a couple of eco-friendly environs he created, but so far no walk-in closets.

