Say Thank You With a Card From Spring Olive
Make the card you send as pretty as the gift you received by mailing one from Chicago stationery designer Spring Olive.
The tree has been taken down, the wrapping paper thrown away, and the tinsel swept up from the floor, but you aren’t done with the holidays yet. It’s time to write some thank you notes. Make the card you send as pretty as the gift you received by mailing one from Chicago stationery designer Spring Olive. Available at Greer (1657 N. Wells), Sacred Art (4619 N. Lincoln), or online on Etsy.
