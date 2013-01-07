Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Say Thank You With a Card From Spring Olive

Make the card you send as pretty as the gift you received by mailing one from Chicago stationery designer Spring Olive.

By Alice Oglethorpe

Published Jan. 7, 2013

The tree has been taken down, the wrapping paper thrown away, and the tinsel swept up from the floor, but you aren’t done with the holidays yet. It’s time to write some thank you notes. Make the card you send as pretty as the gift you received by mailing one from Chicago stationery designer Spring Olive. Available at Greer (1657 N. Wells), Sacred Art (4619 N. Lincoln), or online on Etsy.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module