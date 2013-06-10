Meet Chicago’s Young Furniture Makers at the Guerrilla Truck Show The Tuesday night event on Fulton Market is a ton of fun and a chance to discover under-the-radar local talent.

Photograph Courtesy of Guerrilla Truck Show

NeoCon (the huge annual contract furniture expo at the Merchandise Mart) is going on this week and that means the fantastic Guerrilla Truck Show, an indie alternative timed around this big corporate event, is back, too.

Get ready to climb into several dozen trucks parked on blocked-off streets in the Fulton River District to check out new designs from Chicago’s most creative indie furniture makers. Morlen Sinoway’s design shop at 1052 W. Fulton Market is ground zero for the event, which takes place Tuesday, June 11, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This year’s “guerrillas” include Unbranded Designs (read our blog about this cool outfit here), Modern Industry, student work from several local colleges, and about 60 other exhibitors.

Also, don’t miss the annual show that the local furniture design collective Object Society will host at 948 W. Fulton Market during the same time. This exhibit has become a staple over the past few years—a chance to see some amazing locally made pieces that have a more polished, upscale feel than their younger cousins in the trucks.

Share







